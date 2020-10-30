Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Port of Tauranga 'well placed' to weather Covid 19 storm

5 minutes to read

The Port of Tauranga. Photo / File

Zoe Hunter
By:

Multimedia journalist

Port of Tauranga is not anticipating any cruise ship visits this summer - or the next.

The port's chief executive Mark Cairns made the announcement at his final annual meeting of shareholders on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Cairns' last annual meeting