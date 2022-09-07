Photo / NZME



Voters in the Western Bay of Plenty District Council election are invited to a Poll Party, in a move designed to create a buzz around voting.

The council is hosting six Poll Parties across the district on September 24, including at Waihi Beach Church carpark.

Council chief executive John Holyoake says the parties are to "bring the ballot box to more easily accessible locations across our rohe - with an element of fun thrown in".

John says the Poll Parties are a chance for voters to exercise their democratic right to vote by dropping off their completed and already-sealed papers into the ballot box, before soaking up the party atmosphere.

John says it's crucial to bring voting options closer to homes so everyone in the district has an opportunity to have their say.

"A wide range of candidates have put their hands up from around the rohe, but you decide who gets the job of representing you on important decisions. So, you need to vote for your voice to be heard."

If you can't make it to one of the Poll Parties, all council library and service centres will have ballot boxes available to drop off your votes, during business hours, from Friday September 16 to noon Saturday October 8.

The Poll Parties are on Saturday September 24 from 9am-3pm at the following locations: Waihī Beach Church carpark, Katikati Memorial Hall, Ōmokoroa Pavilion, Barkes Corner, Te Puke Library, Maketu Community Centre.



For more information on Western Bay's elections, visit generationchange.nz.