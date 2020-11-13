Police seek sightings of vehicle involved in fatal State Highway 36 crash

Police are seeking information after fatal crash in Oropi last week. Photo / File

Police are seeking sightings of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash in Oropi last week.

One person died and another was critically injured in the collision between a silver Mazda Demio and a logging truck on State Highway 36, between Mangatoi Rd and the TECT Park.

The crash happened about 9am on November 4.

Police said while the vehicle was initially travelling toward Rotorua, it turned around and headed back toward Tauranga prior to the crash.

The driver of the Mazda died at the scene while a passenger in the same vehicle was taken to Waikato Hospital.

The truck driver was uninjured.

Anyone who may have seen the Mazda in the lead up to the crash is urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 201104/3931.