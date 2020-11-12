Mauao track closures for maintenance next week

Aerial photos of Mauao. Photo / File

The Mauao base track and Oruahine track will be closed on November 17 from 7am to 4pm.

Tauranga City Council said the 4X4 and Waikorire tracks to the summit will remain open. Barriers and security will be in place at the closure points.

This closure is to ensure public safety while rock scaling takes place (dislodging rocks that have been identified as unsafe).

The Mauao base track and Oruahine track will be closed on November 17. Photo / Supplied

This work will be weather dependent.

On November 16, a Stop/Go will be in place along the base track as some works are done above the track on the western side. A sentry at either side of the Stop/Go will allow people through when it is safe for them to proceed.