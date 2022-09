Police are appealing for sightings or information about the cabin. Photo / Supplied

Police are appealing for help after a cabin was taken from a Tauranga property.

The cabin was allegedly stolen from a property on Maungatapu Rd on July 16.

Tauranga police said in a statement they were appealing for sightings or information about the cabin, which they believed had been stolen.



Police hope to recover the cabin and return it to its owner.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 and quote file number 220718/6184.