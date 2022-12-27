Police appeal for information about man missing from Mount Maunganui

Police are appealing for information about Michael Bramley who was last seen on Boxing Day. Photo / Supplied

Police have issued a public appeal for information about a missing Mount Maunganui man.

Michael Bramley was last seen at 11.30am at his home address in Clyde St, Mount Maunganui, on December 26 according to a post on the Bay of Plenty and Taupo Police Facebook page.

“He was wearing white trousers with brown patterns.

“He may be at a beach or on Maunganui Road near the Central Parade shops.

“Police and Michael’s family have concerns for his safety,” the post says.

Anyone who has information about him or where he might be is urged to call 105, and quote file number: 221227/4368 or give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.