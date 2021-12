Police are hoping to find missing woman Louise. Photo / Supplied

Police are appealing for sightings of an older woman missing in Te Puke.

In a statement released this afternoon, police said Louise was last seen at Carter House in Te Puke today at around 12.40pm.

She is believed to be wearing green, patterned pants, a grey cardigan and jandals.

Louise is not familiar with the Te Puke area.

Anyone who may have seen Louise is urged to contact 111 or 105, quoting file number P048894002.