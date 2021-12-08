Te Puke Library encouraging Backyard Explorers

Te Puke Library children's librarian Deborah Hart with this summer's Bob Squad reading programme books.





Summer holidays mean summer reading - and this year Te Puke Library has an exciting range of incentives to keep kids busy.

The annual Bob Squad initiative began in 2017. With a different theme each year, reading and activities this year will centre on Backyard Explorers.

Six lots of 10 minutes of reading creates one entry in a draw for prizes. Every registered youngster gets a Bob Squad booklet with a log at the front to keep a tally on reading time.

''There's the potential to get six entries - just to encourage as much reading over summer as possible,'' says children's librarian Deborah Hart.

The rest of the book contains a series of missions with children encouraged to read about them, then have fun carrying them out.

''The whole reason we started these programmes is so kids are reading without even realising they are reading,'' says Deborah.

''And this year we've got something a little bit different, some quick missions, that means younger brothers and sisters can do some easy things, or if kids don't want to get into the more-complex missions they can grab these and do some easier things.''

Completing one mission or three quick missions secures an invitation to the end-of-programme party in January.

There are 13 main missions and 25 quick missions.

''There's lots of different missions and, as always, we suggest some different books that are related to the themes.

''There's lots of fun things like camping, making forts, and lots of fun, quirky missions all about exploring what's in your backyard.''

As they complete the missions, children can head to the library to tell staff what they have done and get a mission-completed stamp.

''If they have made something they can bring it in and show us, or if they have made a video show us that and we'll spend a few minutes talking to them.

''The idea is that kids do as many of the missions as they can. They are lots of fun and will keep them occupied over summer and give them things they might not have thought of doing.

''We want kids doing things for their own sake. The reward is the actual activity itself and getting a sense of satisfaction. It's not just about reading, it's also about getting them excited about learning and excited about exploring ideas and discovering new things.''

There's also a smattering of te reo Māori throughout the book, and the library is also running a colouring competition.

Registrations open tomorrow at the library.