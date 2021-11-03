Plans fall flat for Hauraki and Coromandel Santa parades

Bye bye Santa. Santa parade and Christmas events across Hauraki and Coromandel are being cancelled.

Much anticipated Christmas events and Santa parades are falling over throughout Hauraki and Coromandel due to predicted Covid-19 restrictions.

Town promoters and groups have been working towards Christmas parades after alert level 3 was lifted in the areas. But with no indications of a level change in the next few months, big events going ahead under alert level 2 is off the cards (events are limited to 100 people in any defined space, indoors or outdoors).

Go Waihi recently announced they have cancelled the Waihi Santa Parade via Facebook.

Chairman Max McLean says it is sad to have to cancel the event, but with Covid uncertainty — they had no alternative.

''Unfortunately, after a long discussion last week with the committee and the Covid restrictions as they stand (likely to remain so in the near future) it has been decided to cancel our Waihi Santa Parade for 2021,'' it states.

The post goes on to say Go Waihi are working on coming up with new ideas for something different which will comply with the rules.

Thames Business Association chief executive officer Sue Lewis-O'Halloran says the Thames Santa Parade, as well as the Santa Dash, is now cancelled.

''We are, of course, very disappointed. However, we have to consider the safety of all people and we have no idea what December will bring, but we need to make the decision now, as there is a great deal of planning involved and we were going to run a workshop in a few weeks, for those needing help planning their floats.''

Positive Paeroa also cancelled their Paeroa Santa Parade via Facebook.

The post read that the uncertainty of Covid ''makes it impossible to proceed this year".

''The organising committee (Positive Paeroa and Paeroa Lions Club), agonised over the decision, but ultimately were left with no other choice.''

The two had partnered to create a new Santa parade committee.

Whangamata Lions Club was busy planning the 2021 Santa Parade for Whangamata for December 4.

Geoff March says they are waiting a little longer to make a decision, but it will not ahead if Coromandel is still in level 2.

Tairua Information Centre's Christmas show is the Santa on the Pepe. Organisers are meeting later this week to make a decision.

Ngatea's Christmas celebration was to be a Christmas in the Park type event, a parade that finishes at the college with a concert called Christmas on the Plains. They are also discussing their decision.