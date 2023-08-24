Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Pharmac announces discontinuation of brain tumour drug lomustine

Maryana Garcia
By
6 mins to read
Stacey Gardner is a brain tumour survivor. However, her tumour is a kind which often recurs and if it does, she is concerned there won't be a funded chemotherapy treatment option for her.

The survival rates for someone with Stacey Gardner’s condition are between 22 and 50 per cent.

Right now, Gardner is winning.

She is in remission after more than a year of battling with a malignant

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times