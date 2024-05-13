The permanent closure of Te Puna Station Rd is one of seven issues Western Bay of Plenty District Council is seeking feedback on for their Long Term Plan.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council staff is getting out and about for community talks on its Long Term Plan.

From rugby, football and cross-country events, to markets, playgrounds and a polar plunge, Western Bay councillors and staff will be out and about across the district over a four-week period to gain local insights and perspectives on the plan.

“We know life can get busy, so we wanted to keep things simple by meeting people in the places where they gather in their communities,” says Western Bay Mayor James Denyer.

The Long Term Plan steers council activities and services and how these will be paid for over the next 10 years. It is reviewed every three years.





Council is seeking feedback on:

Changing the timing of some projects to reduce the impact on rates

Spending less on some roading and walkway/cycleway projects to reduce the impact on rates

Commercial/industrial and post-harvest zoned properties paying more towards road maintenance

Stopping the District Wide Town Centre Development Fund

Introducing a fixed fee per property that goes towards a community facilities fund

Stopping the Pukehina Development Rate

Considering permanently closing Te Puna Station Rd





Food will be offered at each community event.

Submissions are open from May 17-June 17.

Other ways to have your say is via haveyoursay.westernbay.govt.nz or by speaking in council chambers. Printed feedback forms are available at library and services centres across the district.





Community events where council staff will be present:

May 18, 12.30-3pm – Eastern Districts Rugby and Sports Ground, Paengaroa

May 25, 1.30-4.30pm – Te Puke Sports Rugby Game, Te Puke Sports and Recreation Club

May 26, 9am-1pm – Oropi Sunday Market, Oropi Memorial Hall

May 27, 12-2pm – Kaimai School Cross Country, Kaimai School

June 1, 10am-2pm – Polar Plunge, Waihī Beach Surf Lifesaving Club

June 2, 11am-2pm – Pukehina Community Hall Opening

June 4, 10am-2pm – Northern Cluster Cross Country, Whakamarama School

June 5, 10am-2pm – Te Kāhui Mana Whenua o Tauranga Moana meeting, Opureora Marae, Matakana Island

June 8, 9am-1pm – Katikati Town and Country Market, Katikati War Memorial Hall

June 11, 3.15-5pm – Maramatanga Park Playground Opening

June 15, 8am-12pm – Ōmokoroa Football Club

June 16, 7am-12pm – Maketū Markets, Maketū Park Road Reserve



