Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Perks of the job in Australia compared with NZ: are you missing out?

7 minutes to read
Life in Australia is going swimmingly for Rachel Smith. Photo / Supplied

Life in Australia is going swimmingly for Rachel Smith. Photo / Supplied

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

Flexible lifestyle leave, career breaks, overseas travel, cheaper food, mortgages and petrol - plus higher wages.

Welcome to Australia and some of the enticing incentives luring Kiwis across the ditch as the transtasman tussle for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.