Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Pāpāmoa volunteer looks back on half a century of service

5 minutes to read
John Begg fights a courthouse fire. Photo / Supplied

John Begg fights a courthouse fire. Photo / Supplied

By
Talia Parker

Multimedia journalist

A Pāpāmoa man has joined an exclusive group of volunteer firefighters who have served for over 50 years.

John Begg, a retired trucking business owner, was presented with his double gold star medal on July

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.