Bay of Plenty Times

Pāpāmoa reserve plantings: Council resumes landscaping plan

2 minutes to read
The planting on Te Ara O Wairākei stormwater reserve. Photo / Talia Parker

By
Talia Parker

Multimedia journalist

The controversial planting of native flora on Te Ara o Wairākei stormwater reserve has officially restarted.

Tauranga City Council's commissioners planted the first Titoki tree by the stormwater reserve in Pāpāmoa yesterday.

Residents have voiced strong opposition to the planting, including at a public meeting, where they said they thought the plan would turn the reserve into a "dog's breakfast".

The first Titoki tree planted at the reserve. Photo / Talia Parker
Commissioners said, at that meeting, the planting was required in order to keep the resource consent for the reserve.

The council said in a statement that the planting was "devised to preserve views and access to the ponds".

"The new planting plan, which allows for more open spaces, has been adapted in response to resident feedback."

The planting on Te Ara O Wairākei stormwater reserve. Photo / Talia Parker
Commission chairperson Anne Tolley said she was pleased to see planting resuming in the reserve.

She said the commissioners "appreciate the passion residents and local iwi have shown, advocating for what they feel is right for the area".

"Te Ara o Wairākei is the main area for stormwater management and an important biodiversity corridor for the Pāpāmoa area. We have a responsibility to protect it."

A tree planted on Te Ara O Wairākei stormwater reserve. Photo / Talia Parker
Council said the plan includes larger areas free from planting that will enable water views and access to the water edge, the planting of lower growing native species, and the inclusion of some larger native trees.

The council also said commissioners recently held meetings with project partners, local iwi Ngā Pōtiki and Waitaha, and resident representatives, landowners and user groups, to seek feedback on the amended planting plan.

They said this feedback was incorporated into the final design and planting options.

Tauranga City Council Commission chairperson, Anne Tolley and Commissioners Bill Wasley and Shad Rolleston plant the first Tītoki tree at Te Ara o Wairākei. Photo / Supplied
