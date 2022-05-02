Council planting at Palm Beach West has prompted complaints from residents, prompting the council to amend planting plans. Photo / NZME

Council planting at Palm Beach West has prompted complaints from residents, prompting the council to amend planting plans. Photo / NZME

Tauranga City Council commissioners have agreed to restart pond-edge planting in the Palm Beach West area of Te Ara o Wairākei stormwater corridor.

The commissioners met at Regional House today to approve the final design of a planting plan.

A revised planting plan has been prepared, including larger areas that will be free from planting, enabling water views and access to the water edge, the commissioners said in a statement this afternoon.

The revised plan was developed after meetings with project partners, local iwi Waitaha and Ngā Pōtiki and resident representatives and user groups. Key features of the plan also include the planting of lower growing native species and the inclusion of more native trees, surrounded by low level planting.

These trees will provide shade and food for local wildlife.

Planting as part of the project sparked an outcry from residents who held a meeting on March 28 in which they clashed with commissioners over the maintenance and planting of Te Ara o Wairakei stormwater reserve.

At that meeting, some residents held protest signs with slogans such as "Plant in your own backyard, not ours". Others told commissioners local areas already planted were a "dog's breakfast".

The stoush follows a years-long dispute between residents and the council over the waterway.

The revised plan still includes extensive planting along the waterway, encouraging ecological enhancement and restoring cultural recognition and activity in the area.

Colin Reeder, Pou Whirinaki at Ngā Pōtiki, said that their support and involvement represented a commitment to the health and enhancement of the natural environment, not just for tribal beneficiaries, but for all residents of Pāpāmoa to enjoy.

"We view the Te Ara ō Wairākei initiative as an opportunity to preserve what remains of the once extensive Pāpāmoa wetlands and associated habitats that continue to disappear as the area develops. We look forward to the completion of this project," Reeder said.

Waitaha chief executive Vivienne Westwood said the iwi had continued to maintain the importance of restoring the natural indigenous landscape.

"It is these values and relationship with our natural world that benefit the wellbeing of communities, people, and all living things," she said.

"Te Ara ō Wairākei is the main area for stormwater management and a major biodiversity corridor for the Pāpāmoa area and it's part of our responsibility to protect it," commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said.

Drainage Services Manager, Radleigh Cairns, said feedback was incorporated into the final design presented in this report, including various options for planting and a recommended way forward,

Planting is expected to start in the next two weeks to ensure plants are in place for the current planting season prior to the spring winds and the heat of summer.

The proposed amended landscape plan for areas four and five, including Palm Springs, was also reviewed by commissioners. The proposed plan will be sent to local residents for further feedback prior to planting beginning in those areas.

Area 4 is from Parton Rd to Golden Sands Drive and Area 5 continues from Golden Sands Drive through to Te Tumu.

"The proposed amended plan for areas 4 and 5 has included areas that will allow for access to water, with low level planting supporting the established plants already there and areas of regenerating natural wetland," Cairns said.

Predominantly council-owned, the Wairākei Stream corridor is located within Pāpāmoa and extends for approximately 14km before reversing back into Te Tumu.

The stream relies on in-stream storage and soakage for the management of stormwater and mitigation of flooding within the existing Pāpāmoa area, the urban growth area in Wairākei (under development) and also the future development area of Te Tumu.