Council planting at Palm Beach West has prompted complaints from residents, prompting the council to amend planting plans. Photo / George Novak

A decision on the future of controversial plans to plant a Pāpāmoa stormwater reserve is expected to be made today, whether local residents like it or not.

Tauranga City Council commissioners will meet at Regional House to approve the final design of a planting plan in Palm Beach West, Pāpāmoa.

The plan is expected to be an amended version of the original Te Ara ō Wairākei Landscaping Project, a requirement of the council's stormwater consent from 2015.

Planting as part of the project has already sparked an outcry from residents who held a meeting on March 28 in which they clashed with commissioners over the maintenance and planting of Te Ara o Wairakei stormwater reserve.

At that meeting, some residents held protest signs with slogans such as "Plant in your own backyard, not ours". Others told commissioners local areas already planted were a "dog's breakfast".

The stoush follows a years-long dispute between residents and the council over the waterway.

The reserve is part of a series of stormwater catchment ponds that run nearly the length of Pāpāmoa, flanked by paths.

The Environment Court had ordered two requirements for the council to keep its stormwater drainage consent for the reserve.

These were to create a cultural plan and a landscaping plan for the Wairakei Reserve, which involved native riparian planting.

The March 28 meeting was aimed at finding a compromise between residents, who wanted no planting on the reserve, and iwi, who wanted the reserve planted.

Today the commission was expected to receive a report on stakeholder meetings and next steps, and approve an "amended planting plan" for 2022/23.

In the report, council staff said community feedback had helped shape a proposed planting plan which included the use of shorter native species and more open areas around pond margins being free from planting to allow water access and views.

The proposed amended plan had also been canvassed among tāngata whenua Waitaha and Ngā Pōtiki and was "generally well-received", staff said.

"Feedback received from the public meeting was not as favourable, however, with many wanting the area to remain in grass and issues of poor maintenance by council being cited as the reason for this view."

The report stated commission chairwoman Anne Tolley has previously said no planting or leaving the area as grass "was not an option" given the conditions of the area being a stormwater reserve.

The report identified three options: Keeping the planting plan as status quo, amending it, or stopping planting altogether. The latter was identified as affecting the council's relationship with tāngata whenua, breaching several codes and standards, and likely prompting legal action.

The amended plans were recommended despite the "potential for complaints" from residents.

City commissioners will decide which plans to approve today.