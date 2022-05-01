Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Final decision looms in Pāpāmoa stormwater reserve planting stoush

3 minutes to read
Council planting at Palm Beach West has prompted complaints from residents, prompting the council to amend planting plans. Photo / George Novak

Council planting at Palm Beach West has prompted complaints from residents, prompting the council to amend planting plans. Photo / George Novak

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Multimedia journalist

A decision on the future of controversial plans to plant a Pāpāmoa stormwater reserve is expected to be made today, whether local residents like it or not.

Tauranga City Council commissioners will meet at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.