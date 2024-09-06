Fire staff hope the smell and damage of a burnt-out house will help prevent future blazes.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) is showing members of the public through the aftermath of an electrical fire that “took out” an entire house on Palm Beach Boulevard in Papamoa on July 25.
Adviser community awareness and recovery officer for Fire and Emergency Bay of Plenty, Arron King, said fire open homes had been held in other parts of New Zealand before, but this was the first time it could be done in the Bay of Plenty.
The service had wanted to host one before but a house that had a sound structure and approval from the insurance company had not been available until now.
One showing was today, with another on Saturday, September 7 from 10am -3pm.
Although the fire didn’t spread further than the garage, smoke and combustion damaged the rest.
Visitors were required to wear masks and gloves to enter the property which still had steam and carbon residue from the July event that destroyed it.
Much of the damage was caused by smoke, which “still gets very hot”, said Fenz Bay of Plenty Senior Fire Officer Chris Russell.
“So the smoke is still hot and it can cause damage, it’s really black, you can’t see.”
Temperatures reached 900C and steam and residue were still present from the original event.
Russell said an 18-year-old boy discovered the fire.
“He came out, he heard something in [the garage], went in there saw a small fire, ran away to get an extinguisher, came back and realised the fire was too big and he got out and called the fire brigade,” Russell said.
A safety message with an impact
Charlene Irving, who owns a home near Palm Beach Boulevard, said the open home had a big impact.
“We’ve only got one smoke alarm in our whole house so we’re going to have to get a few extra,” she said.