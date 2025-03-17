“There is strong support across all these groups for an early opening of these specific ramps, recognising the significant benefits this would bring to our community including reduced travel times and improved safety by redirecting traffic away from the already congested Domain Rd exit.”

The community faced challenges such as increased pressure on local roads, longer travel times and added congestion, Rutherford said.

He also highlighted the environmental impact of unnecessary detours.

“The ramps are nearly finished, and I would love to see them open ahead of schedule, perhaps a year or so before the full interchange is completed.

“This would ease the pressure on Domain Rd and provide a much-needed route for those living in Pāpāmoa East.

“It would also offer a more direct entry point for people travelling from Mount Maunganui or other areas to the Tauranga Eastern Link, as well as an easier exit to head toward Whakatāne.”

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi system design regional manager Susan Collins said NZTA was in discussion with Tauranga City Council on the possible options for early opening of entry and/or exit ramps at the interchange.

“We agree it would be positive for everyone if a pragmatic way forward could be found and fully appreciate the pressures on the local network.

“As a priority, we are working our way through requirements around signage and tolling to ensure that the decision ultimately made is efficient, safe and fair for everyone using the TEL.

“We will continue to keep [Tauranga City Council] fully informed as we move through that process.”

Tauranga City Council major projects director Chris Barton said the council was exploring and assessing options with its contractor and other project partners to open the northern (eastbound) exit/entry ramps connecting to the Pāpāmoa East area in advance of completing the full interchange.

Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford at the Pāpāmoa East Interchange. Photo/Rosalie Liddle Crawford.

Barton said the council was working through considerations with its project partners and stakeholders including ensuring the safety of road users and construction staff, confirming all construction activities on or near the ramps are completed prior to ramp opening, assessing potential impacts or complications to ongoing construction to complete the interchange (construction efficiency, time, or cost implications) and the potential complications in connecting traffic to the Tauranga Eastern Link early.

“Subject to addressing the considerations outlined above, it is likely we will be able to open one of the interchange ramp connections in the second half of 2025,” Barton said.

Rutherford said that was “great news for our community”.

“Getting even one of these ramps open this year will help ease the daily commute for thousands of Pāpāmoa families.

“I’m really pleased to see the council working on practical solutions that deliver results sooner. It’s exactly what our growing suburb needs right now.

”As Pāpāmoa continues to expand, these interchange connections are essential for managing traffic flow and improving residents’ day-to-day lives.”