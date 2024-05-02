An artist's impression of the Pāpāmoa East Interchange. Photo / Supplied

The connection between Pāpāmoa East and State Highway 2 has entered its final construction phase.

The start of the main construction phase of Pāpāmoa East Interchange project was marked with a small ceremony on the southern embankment on the Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Rd this morning, Tauranga City Council said in a statement.

The $90 million project was expected to be completed by mid-2026, the council said.

Council commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said it represented “a milestone for Pāpāmoa communities”.

Representatives from project partners NZTA/Waka Kotahi, local iwi, contractors and Tauranga City Council staff attended a ceremony to mark the Pāpāmoa East Interchange entering its final stage. Photo / Tauranga City Council

“Building the interchange is about making it easier for people to move around Tauranga and the wider Bay of Plenty, as well as providing the additional roading capacity needed to support development in the area.

“It’s great to see construction moving into the final phase. Projects of this scale take time to build, so this will be welcome news to Pāpāmoa East locals.”

Construction during the first two years of the four-year project included preparing the ground for construction, implementing new water infrastructure and building the new intersection for the future The Sands Avenue.

This final phase of work included the new interchange including abutments, on- and off-ramps with State Highway 2/TEL TR, construction of The Sands Avenue, between the Te Okuroa Drive intersection and the interchange, lighting, traffic lights and cameras, stormwater infrastructure and landscaping, planting, and cultural design elements.

The connection between Pāpāmoa East and State Highway 2 has entered its final construction phase. Image / Supplied

Local firm HEB Construction Ltd won the public tender for the work and will take on construction of the interchange and the on- and off-ramps.

Traffic on State Highway 2/TEL TR will be managed to keep drivers and construction crew safe during construction.

The left-hand lanes alongside the work section will be closed for extended periods and the speed limit reduced to 70km/h. Traffic management is anticipated to add less than a minute to an average journey.

The new interchange is scheduled to be operational in mid-2026.







