A fire investigator will return today to the scene of a house fire in Pāpāmoa Beach.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said multiple callers reported the fire about 3.50pm yesterday.
“On arrival, we found a house well-involved in fire.”
He said the fire was at a second alarm and five fire trucks were at the scene.
Crews from Pāpāmoa, Mount Maunganui, Greerton and Te Puke battled the blaze, with the last truck leaving at 5.20pm, a spokeswoman said this morning.
She said there was nothing to suggest there were any injuries, and she did not have details about the extent of the damage.
She said a fire investigator would return to the property today.