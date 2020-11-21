Website of the Year

Bay of Plenty Times

Opposition to methyl bromide plans in Tauranga heats up

Clear the Air Mount Maunganui's Emma Jones is opposing an application from Genera to BOPRC for unlimited use of toxic gas methyl bromide. Photo / George Novak

Kiri Gillespie
By:

Multimedia journalist

An application for the use of methyl bromide at the Port of Tauranga is being sought by a company which has already twice breached safety provisions in using the gas this year.

Biosecurity treatments provider

