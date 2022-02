Traffic is being diverted on State Highway 2 following a serious two vehicle crash. Photo / File

Road closures are in place following a serious two-vehicle crash near Ōpōtiki.

Police are responding to the incident on State Highway 2 at the intersection of Ohiwa Beach Road.

It happened around 2.30pm.

"The road is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area," a police spokesperson said.

Northbound traffic is being diverted down Waitotahe Valley Rd and southbound traffic is being diverted down Paerata Ridge Rd.

