Ōpōtiki Lotto player among second division winners

Eleven Lotto players will be celebrating after each winning $15,191 with Lotto second division, including one from Ōpōtiki.

The winning ticket in Ōpōtiki was sold at Blue Moon Four Square.

The winning second division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Russell Fresh - Russell

Berrymans - Auckland

Edinburgh Foodmarket - Auckland

MyLotto (x2) - Auckland

Blue Moon Four Square - Ōpōtiki

Paper Plus Waipukurau - Waipukurau

New World Silverstream - Upper Hutt

Elmwood Mini Market - Christchurch

MyLotto - Canterbury

MyLotto - Otago

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Meanwhile, Powerball and Strike have both rolled over, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $6.8 million up for grabs on Saturday.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million. Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Saturday.

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $800,000 on Saturday night.