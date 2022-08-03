Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Opinion: Creating an inclusive, diverse, and equitable environment is a no-brainer.

5 minutes to read
Tauranga pride advocate Gordy Lockhart. Photo / Mead Norton

Tauranga pride advocate Gordy Lockhart. Photo / Mead Norton

Bay of Plenty Times
By Gordy Lockhart

OPINION

Woke is the term some business leaders might use to describe the idea of inclusion, diversity, and equity.

When faced with these words, some managers might assume this stuff just happens when recruiting the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.