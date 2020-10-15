One week to have your say on how you would like to use public land in Tauranga

There is one more week to provide feedback on the survey.

The community views are being called upon to help the council decide how public spaces should be used.

The Tauranga City Council is calling on the public to share how they would like to use public spaces and help shape the future use of local parks, reserves and stormwater reserves.

There is one more week to provide feedback.

The community views would inform the review of eight policies that set out how public places and spaces are managed for community, private and commercial purposes.

The community's feedback will help the council to identify what can and cannot be done on public land, and ensure fair and consistent access for everyone.

This would make it easier for community groups, commercial and private users to access council land for various purposes.

After analysing the community feedback, a draft policy will be prepared and a formal consultation in early to mid-2021.

This is a staged process, with further policies dealing with the use of council land coming up for review.

The council will provide further information and ask the community for feedback on those in the next year.

Information on how council land is currently being used is available on their website.

The survey closes on October 23.