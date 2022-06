Emergency services headed to the two-car crash on Friday night. Photo / File

Emergency services headed to the two-car crash on Friday night. Photo / File

One person has died following a crash in Tauranga on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to State Highway 29A in Matapihi just after 11pm to a two-car crash.

Two people were taken to hospital in serious condition and one died at the scene.

The road remained closed until shortly after 4am.

The Serious Crash Unit was notified and the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.