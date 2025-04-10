Recreate NZ spokesman Matt Alpe, who spoke to Sunlive as part of NZME’s On The Up campaign highlighting stories of success, inspiration and positivity, has been working with the organisation for more than 10 years.

“I started as a volunteer when I was a student during my studies,” Alpe said.

He became a facilitator and ran Recreate’s four programmes – adventure, recreation, social and education.

Adventure programmes involve camps in school holidays with outdoor activities such as white-water rafting, tramping, mountain biking and snow caving.

Recreate NZ Tauranga branch members Alice Sampson, Earl Fisher, programme coordinator Lou Swan and Tapae Kururangi. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Recreation programmes involve fun activities around the city, bach getaways and road trips.

Social programmes include going to the movies and dinner, or doing karaoke.

Education programmes involve learning key life skills like how to take public transport, how to use money, how to cook, and how to use tech.

“We have quite a wide range of programmes because we want our young people in our community to just pick and choose what appeals to them.”

These programmes help them to gain independence and confidence.

“I’ve been on plenty of programmes. We’ve done sea kayaking in the Marlborough Sounds in double sea kayaks, and we had to paddle across the Queen Charlotte Sounds to get to our bach and then we spent three days on the water.”

Alpe said Recreate NZ had helped more than 1000 people over the 23 years it had been running, and the numbers were growing each year.

Recreate Tauranga's programme co-ordinator Lou Swan with Tapae Kururangi. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Former Recreate NZ youth board member Jaimee Henshaw started attending the Auckland programmes in 2017 at age 21.

She found out about Recreate NZ when it promoted its programmes at a school assembly.

“I love all of them,” Henshaw said, when asked which of the four programmes she preferred.

“I love the getaways and I do love education. I like getting involved in the social club and making new friends.”

Former Recreate NZ youth board member Jaimee Henshaw, 29.

Henshaw said her favourite experience so far was when she went on an overseas programme to the Gold Coast.

“We got to experience the Gold Coast and got to check out Movie World and Sea World and Wet and Wild, it was fun. That would be my favourite memory.”

Henshaw has become a key member of the organisation and often does public speeches to promote it. She also helps organise stalls at Recreate NZ’s Illuminate Night Market at Mt Albert War Memorial Hall, Auckland. The market includes stalls, food, live entertainment, and interactive workshops.

Recreate NZ members Jaimee Henshaw and Imogen Dobbs at their stall at the Illuminate Night Market.

Recreate NZ also has a programme called Moxie for young people wanting work experience. The Moxie programme allows them to create a business where they can sell their products at the night market.

Tauranga’s Alice Sampson joined Recreate NZ in 2018 when she was 13.

The now 20-year-old said she had made many new friends over the years.

“We learn different things, stick outside our comfort zone and support each other.”

Tauranga programme co-ordinator Lou Swan, 26, started at Recreate in November 2023 and said she loved her job and found it fulfilling.

“I think Recreate is a really wholesome community that has cool experiences for our youth to make new friends.”