“He’s always really helpful.”

Podmore said it had not been hard adapting to Maitland, it just required “a little bit of compromising”.

“It [took] a bit of time. It was just changing our ways a little and the normal day-to-day routine to help adapt to him as well. Nothing is really normal, anyway.

“He is part of the team and a valued worker just like all the rest.

“[Autistic people] are not different, they don’t have any flags, they’re not broken. They are just normal people.”

In honour of World Autism Acceptance Month, the Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation (BCITO) and autism information and advisory service Altogether Autism have joined forces to encourage Kiwis with autism, like Maitland, to consider a career in the construction industry.

Todd Maitland has autism, intellectual disabilities, and is blind in one eye, and is a fulltime concreter in Waihī. Photo / BCITO

Altogether Autism national manager Catherine Trezona said too many autistic people felt isolated, misunderstood, and faced discrimination in life and at work.

“Many autistic people bring valuable skills to the workplace and can thrive as valued team members. Their strengths often include deep focus, reliability, loyalty, and the ability to understand complex systems.”

Trezona said the organisation’s mission was to raise awareness of the benefits to employers in hiring autistic talent, and they were partnering with BCITO to offer support to help employers understand the challenges they face.

BCITO director Greg Durkin said they wanted to support employers in creating welcoming workplaces.

“We’ve seen many workers with neurological differences, physical disabilities, and learning difficulties enjoy rewarding careers in the trades.

“Through this partnership with Altogether Autism, we’re working to support even more [people] to take on apprenticeships.”

Podmore encouraged more employers to take on people with autism and supported more people with autism pursuing a career in the trades.

“They are not different... employers just need to change how we do things to suit them.

“[I’m] 100% glad I took Todd on, there is just nothing wrong with him ... He’s a really good guy.”

Left: Todd Maitland and Adam Blennerhassett represented NZ at the 2025 Ivor Burge Tournament in Australia this year.

Aside from flourishing in his apprenticeship, Maitland also has a passion for basketball — a sport he has been playing since he was 11.

Last year, he became the vice-captain of New Zealand’s first Whaikaha men’s team for high-functioning athletes with intellectual disabilities.

“It’s cool, I enjoy it ... especially wearing the black and white colours that represent New Zealand.

“My dream is to become a professional basketball player. I’ll try to get to that stage, but it will depend on how my body goes.

Maitland said his piece of advice for people in a similar situation was to “just keep going”.

“Never give up on your dreams.”

To find out more about opportunities for autistic people within the trades, visit buildingabilities.nz/.

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.



