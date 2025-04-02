From left to right: Rex Podmore, owner of Brownmore Concrete Ltd in Waihī, and his first autistic apprentice Todd Maitland. Photo / BCITO
Autism NZ estimates 1% to 2% (93,000) of Kiwis have autism.ForAutism Acceptance Month, Waikato Herald reporter Malisha Kumar spoke to Waihī resident Todd Maitland, who is not letting his disability hold him back from pursuing a career in the construction industry.
Four years ago, Todd Maitland, who is also blind in one eye, started his apprenticeship at Brownmore Concrete Ltd in Waihī. He is the company’s first apprentice with autism.
Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition affecting how people communicate, learn, behave and interact with others.
Maitland said he really enjoyed “pulling big concrete slabs” and just completed the biggest job he had ever done: pouring concrete for an 1800 sq m cow shed.
Business owner Rex Podmore always supported him at work, explaining things to him slowly and creating visual learning tools and customising materials to help him understand tasks more easily, he said.
Altogether Autism national manager Catherine Trezona said too many autistic people felt isolated, misunderstood, and faced discrimination in life and at work.
“Many autistic people bring valuable skills to the workplace and can thrive as valued team members. Their strengths often include deep focus, reliability, loyalty, and the ability to understand complex systems.”
Trezona said the organisation’s mission was to raise awareness of the benefits to employers in hiring autistic talent, and they were partnering with BCITO to offer support to help employers understand the challenges they face.
BCITO director Greg Durkin said they wanted to support employers in creating welcoming workplaces.
“We’ve seen many workers with neurological differences, physical disabilities, and learning difficulties enjoy rewarding careers in the trades.
“Through this partnership with Altogether Autism, we’re working to support even more [people] to take on apprenticeships.”
Podmore encouraged more employers to take on people with autism and supported more people with autism pursuing a career in the trades.