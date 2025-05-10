Surf Lifesaving NZ’s general manager of lifesaving, Andy Kent, said it was “incredibly positive” to see the numbers trend down.

He said it was “a testament” to preventive efforts and education by lifeguards.

More than 4000 volunteer lifeguards nationwide worked more than 240,000 hours during the 2024/25 patrol season and carried out 47,487 preventive actions, involving nearly 1 million people.

“That’s nearly double the previous patrol season, he said.

“Lifeguard actions included preventing swimmers from entering a rip current or hole and being swept away, or shifting board and ski riders to flagged areas.”

A surf lifesaving tower at Pāpāmoa Beach. Photo / Laura Smith

Kent said surf lifeguards kept training and upskilling over winter, with volunteer Search and Rescue squads “on standby” to respond to any incidents.

Eastern Region surf lifesaving manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell said Bay of Plenty lifeguards helped more than 380,020 people stay out of trouble with 4650 preventive actions this summer.

That was more than double the prior summer.

Surf Lifesaving New Zealand eastern region lifesaving manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell. Photo / Alex Cairns

“There is no question that increasing our preventative actions, including our lifeguards talking to more people about where best to swim or surf, and increasing our mobile patrol, is paying dividends.”

He said the number of people needing help in the water had dropped by 42% from 195 in 2023/24 to 112 in 2024/25, and drownings were also trending down.

Gibbons-Campbell said that between 2014 and 2024 there were 35 deaths and coastal drownings in the Bay of Plenty.

Last year, there was only one coastal water death in the region, in Pāpāmoa. The 10-year average was three per year.

Gibbons-Campbell said as more people visited Bay of Plenty beaches, the region’s 850 volunteer lifeguards, including some who also had paid duties, had to remain vigilant.

“We have to be more nimble, agile and adapt to the weather conditions, as some people still choose not to swim between the flags or at unpatrolled beaches.”

Surf Lifesaving NZ safety messages

Knowing how to float increases your chance of survival.

Find the safest place to swim – check safeswim.org.nz to find a lifeguarded beach.

If in doubt or if you cannot float, stay out – don’t underestimate risks and never swim alone.

Take care of others – always keep children within arm’s length

Know how to get help – let lifeguards know if someone is in trouble, or call 111 and ask for police.

