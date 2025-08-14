The first stage of the enclosed shopping centre opened in October 2018, and a cinema complex plus another 70 retailers opened in April 2019.

Tauranga Crossing acting chief executive Andrew Campbell said Tauranga was one of the fastest-growing regions of the country and the centre’s retail offering needed to evolve to meet current and future customers’ needs.

He said the retail expansion project had been in the pipeline for several years, and the opening was planned for mid-October.

“We’ll be open by Labour weekend, we’re on track for that.”

The $55m of capital investment that went into the new development at Tauranga Crossing was a “significant commitment”, Campbell said.

“I guess that reflects our long-term confidence in the Bay of Plenty and Tauranga’s evolution as a major regional hub.”

Once completed, Tauranga Crossing will have a total leasable area of 50,000sq m and will house 125 retailers.

Campbell said he could not comment on additional retailers that would be opening, but was working with prospective tenants to make announcements in “due course”.

A rendering of the flagship Farmers store opening at Tauranga Crossing in October. Photo / Supplied

Campbell said the Farmers opening reflected Tauranga Crossing’s commitment to evolving alongside the “unprecedented growth” in the western corridor of Tauranga.

“The plan to add the major anchor tenant made it the right time to invest in the next chapter of the centre.”

Tauranga Crossing is in Pyes Pā and sits beside major infrastructure upgrades, including the Cambridge Rd intersection on SH29, the Takitimu North Link and the continued expansion of the Tauriko Business Estate.

According to Infometrics, Pyes Pā had a population of 16,540 people in 2024 – growth of 8.7% from 15,220 people in 2023.

Works were under way in the area to support the development of a further 4000 homes in Tauriko West.

Campbell said these upgrades were critical to deal with the residential and business growth in the area.

He said the idea was to improve safety, reduce congestion and enable locals to move around the community to help with connectivity.

Tauranga Crossing acting chief executive Andrew Campbell. Photo / Supplied

“We’re proud to be able to invest and provide a retail experience that meets the aspirations of locals now and the ones we’re going to get.

“We’re trying to bring the best to the local population, which is pretty fast-growing, and in a space that’s all about convenience, comfort and discovery.”

Farmers is currently located in Tauranga Crossing’s Lifestyle Centre on Taurikura Drive.

Farmers chief executive Stuart Duncan said in a statement the move into a larger-format store was a “strategic decision” aligning with growth ambitions.

“Moving to a cornerstone position at the intersection of SH29, SH36 and Takitimu Drive makes strong sense for Farmers.”

Duncan said the move kept the continued development and rapidly-growing customer base in mind.

“We’re proud to play a role in the centre’s evolution and future.”

