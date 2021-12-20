Ōmokoroa playground open for Christmas

Ōmokoroa Domain's $1.06 million playground is open. Photo / Supplied

Ōmokoroa Domain's $1.06 million playground is open for kids and adults to try out this summer.

The fences around the playground came down in an 'unofficial opening' after kaumatua from Pirirākau Hapū led a blessing of the site last week.

The destination playground features some spectacular play equipment including mega swings, pendulum swings, junior swings, climbing nets, timber play boat, a junior mound with slide, climber and tunnel, tower, in ground trampolines, mousewheel, musical equipment and wheelchair accessible carousel.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council's Reserves and Facilities Projects and Assets Manager, Scott Parker couldn't be happier to have this playground open in time for the summer holidays.

"We're thrilled that everyone living and visiting Ōmokoroa for Christmas will be able to enjoy the playground. A big thank you to our contractors, Downer, for pushing to get this done for the community."

The final design for the new playground was inspired by designs from tamariki at local schools Ōmokoroa No 1, Ōmokoroa Point, Pahoia, Whakamarama and Te Puna. The five schools, all between Apata and Te Puna, were chosen because they are within the traditional mana whenua rohe of the Pirirākau hapū.

Students were keen to add some adrenaline to their play equipment and given free rein to get creative with their playground models.

"It's heart-warming to finally see kids using the playground with huge smiles on their faces," Parker said.

The project team ran a thorough community consultation process over 18 months with tangata whenua, local community, and schools to land on the final concept.

"This is the biggest and most innovative playground in the Western Bay of Plenty. we're really proud and we hope the community are too," Parker said.

There are a few more finishing touches to come in January with additional tables, seating and a barbecue. Everyone is asked to please stay out of the temporary fencing areas so the grass can grow.

The playground is an important feature in the wider Ōmokoroa Domain upgrade which will ultimately include a boardwalk along the esplanade and foreshore, footpaths, fitness equipment and landscaping. The upgrade is one of many large projects being undertaken around Ōmokoroa Peninsula preparing the town for the current population growth continuing into the near future.

The playground upgrade is funded through a mix of existing asset renewal funding and capital works funding.

-SUPPLIED CONTENT