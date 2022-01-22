Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

NZTA Tauranga toll roads: $855k owning, MP Simon Bridges says agency's lack of action 'unfair'

5 minutes to read
Takitimu Drive, which comprised $9.9m of the total $18.5m toll road payments from Tauranga motorists in the first 10 months of last year. Photo / Kiri Gillespie

Takitimu Drive, which comprised $9.9m of the total $18.5m toll road payments from Tauranga motorists in the first 10 months of last year. Photo / Kiri Gillespie

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Multimedia journalist

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has been accused of not doing enough to chase $855,000 in outstanding Tauranga toll road payments.

Tauranga MP Simon Bridges, National's finance spokesman, says it's "plain wrong" and "unfair" that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.