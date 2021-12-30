Letters to the editor: What happened to all the 'shovel ready' projects

Time for a review of New Zealand's shovel-ready projects, writes a reader. Photo / Getty Images

Time for a review of New Zealand's shovel-ready projects, writes a reader. Photo / Getty Images

Now is the time to review the progress on the "shovel ready" projects that were announced and trumpeted loudly to everyone during the first wave of the pandemic in New Zealand.

It would appear to me that, except for a couple, most of the various proposed projects have not been actioned past the initial broadcasting stage, as I have not seen any serious sign of shovels in action.

I would have expected that most of the shovel-ready projects would have been completed by now.

Michael Galloway

Omokoroa

CBD plans 'extravagant'

Regarding the civic whare proposal - it looks to me more like a medieval fortress (News, Dec 26).

This design, founded on its immediate predecessor, repeats the same mistake.

Rather than creating a "civic whare and marae", the end result, in my view, will be a "civic kauhanga hau" (wind tunnel).

Rob Paterson is right: whether viewed from floor level or from above, council meetings are generally pretty boring.

The council seems to me to have little consideration for those who must foot the bill for the extravagant ideas it keeps promoting.

Michael Batchelor

Matua

Gangs and guns

I note in the media that there have been three shootings in the NZ community in the past two weeks. I also note that these have been gang-related.

In my view, the media should question the Government on why it took guns off some law-abiding people following the Christchurch mosque shootings.

It appears to me that too few guns were taken off the gangs, hence the current problem that puts the police and the community at large at risk.

I suggest that it is no more complex than I claim.

I would like to see the police resource engaged on duties other than this.

Surely as taxpayers we have the right to question this sorry situation.

Leigh Neilson

Tauranga

