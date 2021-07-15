NZTA: Access changes to Bayfair Shopping Centre

Changes to the entries and exits of the Bayfair Shopping Centre next week. Photo / Supplied

Further changes to the entry and exit points of the Bayfair Shopping Centre are expected to take place next week.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said, in a press release, ongoing changes were required to the entry and exit points of the Bayfair Shopping Centre, as part of the Bay Link project.

These staged works enable the construction of the shopping centre entrances and exits adjacent to the Bay Link project and ensure consistency of road surfacing, the release said.

On Monday, the entrance on State Highway 2/Maunganui Rd closest to the Bayfair roundabout (opposite Golf 360) is anticipated to reopen as both an entry and exit. This access point has been available as an entry only since April.

After the entrance on SH2/Maunganui Rd is fully restored, the first entrance to the Bayfair Shopping Centre from Girven Rd (immediately after the Bayfair roundabout) will close temporarily.

As part of the Girven Road entrance construction work, splitter islands located in the middle of this access point are scheduled to be removed overnight on Tuesday between 7pm and 5am (finishing Wednesday morning).

During these night works, local residents may hear or feel vibrations from machinery being used, in this instance an excavator and plate compactor.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may need to be rescheduled.

During the construction period, motorists wishing to enter or exit the Bayfair Shopping Centre carpark to and from Girven Rd should use the traffic signals located at the Girven/Gloucester Rd intersection (near Baywave).

Signage will be displayed on Girven Rd and within the shopping centre carpark while this temporary change is in place.

Pedestrians and cyclists travelling between SH2/Maunganui Rd and Girven Rd should continue to follow the circular blue Wayfinding stickers which connect people travelling between Matapihi and Arataki.

The designated pedestrian and cyclist route will be extended along the side of Bayfair Shopping Centre to connect with Girven Rd prior to the Gloucester Rd traffic signals.

Vehicle access around the mall's perimeter will be retained while construction work is underway.

The Girven Rd entrance is expected to remain closed until later this year and will be the final shopping centre entrance to be constructed as part of the Bay Link project.

Waka Kotahi thanked Bayfair Shopping Centre, road users, local residents and businesses for their patience while this work is underway.