Delays expected for SH2 Bayfair to Te Maunga intersection closure this weekend

Road closures are in place on State Highway 2 between the Bayfair Roundabout and Te Maunga intersection until Monday morning.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is reminding motorists to plan ahead for the road closure, which begun at 10pm on Friday night.

A written statement by NZTA said the closure was required to enable construction of the second of Bay Link's three bridges.

A signposted detour is available via Girven Rd, Maranui St, Sandhurst Dr and the Sandhurst Dr/Mangatawa Interchange.

For high productivity motor vehicles, an alternative detour route is available via Truman Lane, State Highway 29A and either the Takitimu Drive Toll Rd or Cambridge then Moffat Rd.

"Significant delays are anticipated. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time for travel, use alternative routes or plan travel outside these times."

Contractors would be stationed along the detour route to monitor delays and make adjustments as necessary.

During the closure, 10 reinforced concrete beams would be placed across SH2 near Te Maunga intersection by a crane positioned in the middle of the state highway.

Work would take place across both day and night shifts to minimise the duration of the closure.

"Waka Kotahi thanks motorists, local residents and businesses for their patience."