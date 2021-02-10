NZ Red Cross Katikati team standing strong

NZ Red Cross Katikati CRT members from left Phil Parker, Anna Schroeder, Chris Graney, LeAnne Taylor, Emily Snowball-Boyes, Shannon Steel, Bridget Taylor, David Perry, Janene Holyoake.

A new year sees the New Zealand Red Cross' Community Relief Team (CRT) in Katikati standing strong - and looking to welcome new members.

The CRT, led by Phil Parker, trains every three weeks to develop skills from first aid to managing a community response centre to provide welfare services in the event of an emergency.

Communications, teamwork and psychological first aid skills are also important aspects of the official Red Cross training.

"We're looking for people who care about their community, are committed to it, and willing to develop some new personal and life skills along the way," Parker said.

CRT member and branch secretary Anna Schroeder joined the Katikati CRT after Covid-19 lockdown.

"The training supports my own interests in community, psychology and care, but it's the team that makes it such a great experience, personally we all get a lot out of it."

The Katikati CRT welcomes a diverse range of people to be involved, including residents from Waihi Beach through to Ōmokoroa.

From event first aid to fundraising, through to emergency welfare response, being prepared is key, and that comes with a commitment to the team and to the community they're here to help.

Those interested in learning more about the NZ Red Cross CRT in Katikati can contact katikatibranchsecretaryRC@gmail.com to join an information evening to be held later in February.