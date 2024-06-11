North Island Mussels Limited’s processing plant in Greerton will close this month. Photo / NZME

Tauranga-based North Island Mussels Limited’s processing plant in Greerton is set to close, resulting in 139 job losses.

North Island Mussels Ltd (NIML) is a 50/50 joint venture between Sanford Limited and Cedenco Aquaculture Ltd, to farm, process and sell North Island green-lipped mussels, also known as greenshell mussels.

Seafood company Sanford confirmed the closure of NIML’s processing plant in Glenlyon Ave in a written statement sent to the Bay of Plenty Times by Sanford chief financial officer Paul Alston in response to enquiries.

Alston’s statement said the decision to close the processing plant in mid-June, resulting in 139 job losses, was based on several factors.

North Island Mussels Ltd on Glenlyon Avenue in Greerton, Tauranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

These included “challenging weather patterns, significant crop mortalities and poor yielding crops in the North Island”, resulting in declining volumes.

“It has become clear that there is insufficient consistent crop in the North Island to support more than one major mussel processing plant in the region and NIML will be outsourcing its processing to an independent third party.”

“Aligning staffing needs and the forecasted volume at our manufacturing facilities is paramount for the business to succeed, and based on the forecast volume for the remainder of the financial year and beyond, NIML is unable to profitably process mussels in Tauranga,” the statement said.

Alston said the final date of closure of the NIML processing plant had “not yet been made” and “depended on [mussel] crop availability”. It had not been sold and was still operational.

Consultation with staff began in early April and staff were told of the closure on April 30.

“Throughout this difficult time, NIML communicated openly with its employees and provided assistance to support staff to secure alternative employment opportunities.”

139 jobs will be lost when North Island Mussels Limited’s processing plant in Tauranga closes. Photo / NZME

The closure did not impact Sanford’s South Island operations, nor the mussel farming operations in Coromandel.

Alston said NIML had hosted job fairs for affected Tauranga staff attended by local employers, governmental representatives such as the Ministry of Social Development, and Sanford’s recruitment team sharing information about vacancies at other sites across the country. He said the company did not know how many staff had secured new employment.

The Bay of Plenty Times asked for the name of the third party NIML intended to outsource the mussel processing to.

Alston said NIML was “still working on those agreements”, which were not yet finalised.

The company’s website said the Tauranga operation contained a state-of-the-art processing unit that used “the world’s first robotic mussel opening equipment with laser and camera technology”.

It said the company farmed more than 900 long lines in North Island aquaculture marine areas.

The processing season was typically from October to July. People in Tauranga employed during the season ranged from technicians of robotic equipment, managers, drivers and process workers.

The Bay of Plenty Times asked how many of the jobs to be lost were seasonal or permanent.

Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 24 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.