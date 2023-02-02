Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

North Island earthquake: Magnitude 4.8 quake strikes near Te Aroha

Luke Kirkness
By
Quick Read
Helicopter footage shows State Highway 25a completely washed out at the summit. Video / Ross Upton

Helicopter footage shows State Highway 25a completely washed out at the summit. Video / Ross Upton

Thousands of people across the upper North Island were jolted awake following a magnitude 4.8 earthquake that struck 5km south of Te Aroha overnight.

GeoNet reports the quake struck at a depth of 6km just after 2am.

More than 11,000 people registered felt reports following the earthquake, the majority of which said the shaking was light (over 5000).

It comes after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Te Aroha last month on January 4.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

GeoNet reported that quake hit 5km south of Te Aroha, at a depth of 7km, just after 5.30am.

Another shake was later reported at 11.21am that day, also located 5km south of Te Aroha.

More than 20,000 people have reported feeling shaking during the morning quake.

Read More

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times