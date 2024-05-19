Tauriko School principal Suzanne Billington. Photo / George Novak

Tauriko School’s sewerage system failed at the weekend and the school will close until further notice.

The school community will be notified this afternoon about whether students and staff will be able to return to the grounds on Tuesday.

“This is an unexpected failure as the school sewage system is regularly checked and maintained,” said principal Suzanne Billington in a statement.

“Rest assured we are working extremely hard to [reopen]. Thank you all for your understanding.”

The school’s cross country event, which was due to be held today, has been postponed until further notice.

School’s Out Tauriko, an organisation that provides after-school care and holiday programmes, is providing childcare services to any students who cannot be looked after by their parents.

School’s Out Tauriko programme manager Rebecca Mason said there were 12 children in their care today.

“We are very lucky we were able to provide our services on such short notice,” Mason said.

Many parents had taken annual leave off for the school’s cross country and were able to keep their children at home, she said.