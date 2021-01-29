'No to the petition': Hundreds turn out at Māori ward meeting

Hundreds of people have turned out to a controversial meeting to discuss the issue of Māori wards in Tauranga today.

About 200 people have gathered at the Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club where Hobson's Pledge spokesman Don Brash is expected to speak.

Supporters of Māori wards are also in attendance, some holding signs outside the front doors.

Don Brash, Hobson's Pledge spokeswoman Casey Costello and former New Conservative member Elliot Ikilei will be speaking.

The meeting was organised by Western Bay of Plenty councillor Margaret Murray-Benge.

Protesters and Tauranga homeless advocates Tracey Carlton and Pip Brook are holding signs that say 'no to the petition'.

Carlton said there were "lots of our people in there" to support the movement toward Maori Wards.

She said people were "frightful and fearful" as they believe it was about power when it was not.

Brook said: "You can't have equality in democracy without equity and this was a way to address structural imbalances in Tauranga".

She said 20 per cent of the population were Māori but they had no representation.

Protesters have burst into waiata in the middle of one of the speeches.

Rachel Smith, another protestor, said it was "all about unity" and she was in full support of the wards.

A number of the protestors are pakehā, holding signs saying 'I support Māori Wards'.

Addressing the audience, Don Brash said he passionately believed that all New Zealanders should have equal political rights.

In response, one protestor scoffed and said: "All white men".

Brash asked the audience if they wanted racial segregation in Tauranga to which many yelled: "No!".

He said: "Māori were just as capable of being elected to parliament" as everybody else.

However, protestors chanted back saying: "Why are they trying to change something voted on by the democracy?"

Another protester yelled that there was: "No equality in the confiscation of our land" towards Brash.

Casey Castello took the stage and said that they were here to speak on the issues of democracy and that if separatism was justified.

This caused an uproar from protestors who have broken out in waiata again.

To which one audience member said it was: "Only for attention".

Verbal arguments have broken out between some protestors and audience members.

When Castello mentioned that this has divided a community, protestors again began to yell.

One audience member turned around and told them to: "Pull their heads in".

Castello has begun shouting at protestors, about having dignity and respect.

Some audience members are beginning to leave the meeting.

Protestors began booing as Margaret Murray-Benge took the stage, while audience members clapped.

Murray-Benge said instead of screaming, people should think about how they can support their Māori colleagues to get to the table.

If they don't listen, they won't learn, she said.

In August, Tauranga City Council voted to establish a Māori ward for the next election but this was met with a petition, aimed at gathering enough signatures to force a referendum to overturn the decision.

Petition organisers have already submitted the document. They had until February.

Brash confirmed to the Bay of Plenty Times earlier this week that Hobson's Pledge financially supported petition organisers to "fund flyers and newspaper advertising".

Brash said he anticipated some people originally interested in the meeting may no longer attend due to the attention it had received.

Māori wards supporter Buddy Mikaere organised a rally of people to gather at the meeting in opposition to it.

Mikaere said earlier this week the presence was not intended to be confrontational but rather a "quiet" and "dignified" demonstration of support for Māori wards in Tauranga.

Buddy Mikaere has spontaneously taken the stage, to which many audience members have got up to leave.

In his view, he said it was a "racist piece of legislation" as other general wards did not need the same consultation.

He said the petition was a "big waste of time" as legislation was on the way to overthrow the system.

The protestors here today showed that "the tide is turning", he said.

He said he was thankful for those who came down in support of the wards.

"Your day is done", he said.

In closing, Murray-Benge said the protestors did their ancestry a "great deal of harm".

She said: "We must work together to see each other as equals".