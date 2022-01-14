Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

No bypass for Katikati - Waka Kotahi says Waikato Expressway will help 'diabolical' traffic congestion

7 minutes to read
Waka Kotahi has no plans for a bypass in Katikati,but says the Waikato Expressway will help relieve traffic. Photo / Talia Parker

Waka Kotahi has no plans for a bypass in Katikati,but says the Waikato Expressway will help relieve traffic. Photo / Talia Parker

By
Talia Parker

Multimedia journalist

Katikati locals have been calling for a bypass for almost a century.

The Government now has a plan to alleviate congestion, but the community isn't convinced.

Waka Kotahi (New Zealand Transport Agency) said the new

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.