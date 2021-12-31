Nineteen new Covid-19 cases in the Bay of Plenty, new locations of interest

There are 19 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / NZME

There are 19 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty, the Ministry of Health has revealed today.

Four community cases are also in the Lakes district, 22 are in Auckland, three are in Waikato and one is in Hawke's Bay.

There are 46 people in hospital with Covid-19, including 3 in ICU.

There are no new Omicron cases in the community. Ten Omicron cases have been identified in MIQ, taking the total number of border cases of the variant to 88.

New locations of interest have also been revealed in Tauranga and Mount Maunganui.

That includes Robertsons Menswear in Mount Maunganui on December 24 between 10.29am and 11.55am, Fifth Avenue Family Practice on December 22 between 10.10am and 10.45am, and SKIN Dermatology Institute on December 21 between 7.38am and 9.30am.

People who visited these locations of interest during these times should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

People who visited Downtown Pharmacy in Mount Maunganui on December 24 between 10.38am and 11.55am should also self-monitor.

The news comes as Taupō, Rotorua Lakes, Kawerau, Whakatāne and Ōpōtiki moved into the orange setting at 11.59pm yesterday meaning vaccinated people can enjoy uncapped gatherings and full hospitality venues for New Year's Eve.

The Bay of Plenty is also in the orange setting.