Ngā Kākano mobilises to help vulnerable under lockdown

Food packs being put together at Ngā Kākano Foundation.

Ngā Kākano Foundation wasted no time in springing into action when the current lockdown was announced.

While essential staff were on site in a newly created bubble, others were working from home carrying out welfare checks on clients.

Care packages were put together and 120 delivered, with more going out today.

Foundation spokeswoman Puahikitia Kanapu says there has been a good response.

''Currently we are doing weekly deliveries and our priority has been our older generation, the ones that are more vulnerable and not able to access a lot of things,'' she says.

''The wellbeing checks are just checking in on them, on their mental health, making sure they've got access to whatever support they need.''

Puahikitia says there was a drive to get anyone feeling ill to have swabs, and on providing vaccination information.

''We are just making sure they are okay because there's nothing worse than having our whānau being alone - that would be pretty sad.''

She says one of the lessons from last year's lockdown was that people appreciated the food parcels, but also welcomed the social element of seeing people when the parcels were delivered.

''You can get cabin fever when you've been confined to your own surroundings for however long, so that was a very big highlight last time and it is again this time.

''Most of our whānau have been okay and have been learning from last time as well. Our community's just awesome because they've listened, they've stayed home and only come out when they've needed to.''

The foundation was given a donation of 12 boxes of fruit and vegetables as well as frozen meals from The Daily Charitable Trust. These were included in the parcels delivered along with other kitchen cupboard staples such as baked beans, spaghetti, cereals and milk.