“Back in March of this year, our local Pāpāmoa NZ Post Shop and Kiwibank closed abruptly,” Rutherford said.

He said the store was critical for servicing Pāpāmoa, Tauranga’s largest suburb.

“Its closure left a huge gap in our community.

“So many members of our community have told me how vital it is to them, their family and friends. At the time, I contacted NZ Post seeking clarity as to why the store had closed and what plans NZ Post had for the Pāpāmoa community.”

On March 4, Rutherford posted to his Facebook page the reply he had received from NZ Post.

“Due to the unforeseen closure of the host business, NZ Post services will no longer be available at the Pāpāmoa Plaza Post Shop,” a NZ Post spokesperson said in the letter.

“When a host agency closes, or decides to no longer offer postal services, we’re usually given more notice, and in turn can inform customers well ahead of the closing date. Unfortunately in this case, this was not possible. NZ Post are exploring options to partner with another agency in the community..”

“Since then, I have been working really hard behind the scenes to bring this service back,” Rutherford said.

On July 4 he received a letter from NZ Post informing him that from September 4, NZ Post will again have their services available to the Pāpāmoa community, provided from Paper Plus Pāpāmoa in the Pāpāmoa Plaza.

The response from the community sharing on social media has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Well done Tom. Residents down that way will much appreciate your hard work. Great work Paper Plus for coming to the rescue,” Judi Hewison said on a Facebook post.

Carol Bracegirdle said: “Wonderful Tom, a central area for everyone and plenty of parking, well done and thanks very much for all your hard work.”

Some have asked whether Kiwibank and the PO Boxes will be returning.

“Kiwibank have not advised as to whether or not they will be re-opening in Pāpāmoa,” Rutherford said.

“NZ Post have advised they are moving to Bayfair from August 1. There will be no change to Box customers’ address and number. I have shared with NZ Post my frustrations and concerns with this change.”

“It is frustrating,” Jane Magill said, posting her comment below Tom’s post about PO Boxes.

“We’ve paid for a post box service at Pāpāmoa not Bayfair. We have a contract with them, paid up, and they aren’t keeping their side of the contract with the Post Box holders.”

Papamoa’s Brent Rae also posted a similar sentiment.

“Exactly, and I just renewed mine and I asked the question and was informed they were staying.”

Rutherford called in to see Paper Plus Pāpāmoa staff on Thursday “to check out the soon-to-be home”.

“”[I’m] really pleased that a solution has been found.”

SunLive asked NZ Post for comment but a spokesperson said NZ Post had nothing further to add.

- SunLive