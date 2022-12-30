Patrica Tondi's foray into the Italian language started with her big overseas experience. Photo / Carmen Hall

Pat Tondi

Queen’s Service Medal for services to the Italian community and language education

When Pat Tondi first received notification she had been awarded a Queen’s Service Medal in the New Year Honours, the 80-year-old thought it was a “scam”.

However, upon reflection, she thought maybe the Italian group Amici D’Italia (Friends of Italy) she started in Napier before moving to Tauranga 18 months ago may have had something to do with it.

Tondi says the QSM came as a complete surprise as “I’m just a normal person”.

Her foray into Italian started with her big overseas experience where she met, fell in love and married her husband, Francesco. They lived in Marigliano, a little village about 18km east of Naples and everyone spoke either Italian or Neapolitan.

“Those years were wonderful. There was only one way to learn the language and it was the best way.”

On the family’s return to New Zealand, Tondi established Italian language night classes for adults at Tamatea High School and when that funding was removed, Tondi taught lessons from her home.

She was also instrumental in promoting the Italian Film Festival to Hawke’s Bay and was in charge of the Amici D’Italia’s library of Italian films. This consequently led to memorable trips to Italy with fellow members and enthusiasts.

Helping was second nature and she assisted Italian families and individuals visiting New Zealand with translation, legal and immigration issues. She also helped Italian people settling in New Zealand with job applications and accommodation and has hosted Italian students studying on exchanges on numerous occasions.

In 2019 Amici D’Italia worked with local iwi to bring the Italian ambassador to Kohupātiki Marae at Clive, commemorating the Māori Battalion’s contribution to the Italian community during World War II.

She moved to Tauranga to be closer to her daughter Rose, however, her passion for Italy and its culture has not waned. There are regular Zoom meetings with former students and she is also teaching new students and they often meet for a potluck dinner.

Tondi can’t keep the smile from her face when asked about her latest accomplishment and said it was still sinking in.

“I’ve been really lucky and I am privileged to be able to share the knowledge I have got.”











