Bay of Plenty Times

New World first major tenant in planned $1b Pāpāmoa East town centre

6 minutes to read
Artist impression of New World, the first major tenant announced as part of The Sands Town Centre. Photo / Supplied

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

The first major tenant for a planned billion-dollar town centre development in Pāpāmoa East has been revealed.

Foodstuffs' New World is the first and cornerstone tenant for The Sands Town Centre and is expected to

