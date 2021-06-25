Tauranga City Council commissioners sign off rates rises: 15% residential, 33% commercial

Tauranga City Council commissioners and staff. Photo / George Novak

Average residential rates will rise by 15 per cent and average commercial rates by 33 per cent for 2021-22.

The residential rise includes the cost of the new kerbside bin service, which starts on the same date.

The overall 22 per cent average rise was set today by commissioners at the conclusion of deliberations over the Long-term Plan 2021-31.

Council general manager of corporate services Paul Davidson said the rise was consistent with the draft that went out for public consultation.

Commissioner chairwoman Anne Tolley said that, on the whole, she felt "comfortable that a significant number of the population were positive about the changes as long as we deliver."

Council finance manager Kathryn Sharplin said the new kerbside rubbish and recycling collection service was a significant part of the residential rise.

"Rates are up 7 per cent plus the cost of the new waste service for the average person.

"They haven't gone up 22 per cent [or] 15 percent without anything new."

The rise equates to $7 per week or $364 per year for a median residential property worth $655,000.

It would be $31 per week or $1612 per year for a median commercial property valued at $1.07m.