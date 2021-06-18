Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times
Updated

Greater Tauranga calls to move Tauranga airport and racecourse to make way for houses

Megan Wilson
By , Megan Wilson
4 mins to read
Heidi Hughes believes medium-high density housing will be more effective for operating the transport system. Photo / George Novak

Heidi Hughes believes medium-high density housing will be more effective for operating the transport system. Photo / George Novak

A transport lobby group is calling for Tauranga's airport and racecourse to move so their land can be used for medium-high density housing.

A co-leader of Greater Tauranga, former city councillor Heidi Hughes, said that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times