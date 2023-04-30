An artist's impression of what a proposed stadium at Tauranga Domain could look like.

A preliminary business case with more details of a controversial new stadium proposed for Tauranga Domain has been released.

An advocate for the stadium says it would be a valuable asset for the city but a critic is concerned it would not deliver “bang for buck” compared to other uses for the estimated $220.2 million cost.

The business case will be presented to the Tauranga City Council today, with commissioners expected to decide the next steps.

Work on the stadium proposal began in 2018. In 2021, Western Bay of Plenty economic development group Priority One, in collaboration with the Tauranga City Council, the Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Sport New Zealand, began a feasibility study.

In May last year, the proposal crystallised into a $170m “people’s stadium” at Tauranga Domain - prompting concerns from existing domain users about where they were expected to go.

The business case proposes the stadium would provide 7000 permanent seats and provision for an additional 8000 temporary seats; a “light” exhibition centre with 2000 square metres of exhibition space; a community multi-use facility with 400sq m of changing rooms and lounge space, a 1300sq m function centre, and a sports science/physiotherapy space with 250sq m of exclusive space.

In a report for today’s meeting, city council principal strategic advisor Fiona Nalder said these elements would “deliver a non-traditional stadium that operates as a community precinct, encouraging and enabling community use throughout the year”.

The business case indicated designing a smaller-scale, community-focused stadium could maximise income and decrease capital and operation costs, lessening the financial burden of a stadium for the region, Nalder said.

It was expected to cost $220.2m. This included a contingency allowance of 20 per cent.

However, a preferred design was not projected to make enough profit to cover debt, interest payments and deprecation. This financial situation was considered typical of most stadiums, Nalder said.

The proposed design was also expected to allow community facilities for rugby, football and cricket to stay at the domain.

Community access to open playing space was expected to be retained and the new facilities would allow for more hours of play through better field surfaces, lighting, and access to the community multi-sport facility, Nalder said.

Today, commissioners will be expected to consider absorbing future consultations and decisions on the proposal as part of the council’s 2024/34 Long-term Plan.

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt told the Bay of Plenty Times he was already aware of “a lot of support out there” for the stadium but encouraged everyone to have their say.

Tutt also acknowledged that change was “unsettling for some people” and “these are not easy decisions”.

In February, the Hands off Tauranga Domain alliance was formed by the Tauranga Croquet Club, the Tauranga Millenium Track Trust, the Tauranga Lawn Tennis Club and the Baypark Speedway Association.

If built, the stadium was expected to displace the croquet club and the Tauranga Bowling Club, and demolish the all-weather athletics track.

The business case did not say what would happen to existing users other than a reference to being relocated, and this needing to happen “within required developments timeframes”.

“We don’t want anyone to be adversely affected here. They have been talked to,” Tutt said.

He said he believed the “boutique” size of the stadium would make it more accessible to the community and ideally, used more than if it were a larger venue.

Elements such as the multi-sport facility and function centre were expected to help host community groups and functions, Tutt said.

“So while it’s small, it’s ideal to encourage community use. It would be a mistake to build something too big.”

Tutt believed the proposed stadium was the “right option”.

“It will be an absolute asset if Tauranga is going to have a stadium.”

Sustainable Bay of Plenty director Glen Crowther said he had concerns about the project’s potential value for money, especially in the context of the other large-scale projects the council was involved in, such as the civic centre rebuild, the wider active recreation masterplan and the Greerton Maraawaewae Study.

“We’ve got to ask the question: is this going to be good bang for buck? Will this help more than if we spend [the money] on something else?”

Crowther said judging from the business case so far, he was not convinced.

He believed a public transport lane all the way to Pāpāmoa could have more benefits to more people than the proposed stadium.

Crowther said there were also still unknown elements such as who would pay for the relocation of the existing domain facilities and for geotechnical reports.

“We have spoken to enough people in the community to know there are mixed feelings about this. Some people are very concerned at what’s been planned.”

In response, Tutt said the stadium project did not diminish the “immense effort” by councils and others to improve the “significant infrastructure deficit in the region”.

Examples included the new Western Bay of Plenty Infrastructure Forum and hosting the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission “to highlight the urgent need for action to improve transport and housing options for the community - a focus which is well-complemented by work on community infrastructure”.

“We have also been heartened to hear some really positive feedback from existing and potential users of a community stadium and members of the public.”

In a previous article, Tauranga Millennium Track Trust member Garth Mathieson said the proposal was “an extinction notice for a number of city assets and organisations”.

Mathieson said he did not believe there was a good reason to destroy the existing facilities.

The alliance held a protest on March 5 against the plans.

Today's meeting will be held at Regional House on Elizabeth St from 9.30am, and will also be livestreamed.
























