New simple fire safety app launches today in attempt to fight fires before they start

A new online tool aimed at helping people to easily understand fire risk conditions launches today after last summer saw 10,000 hectares of native bird habitat destroyed by fire.

Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti, who is in charge of Fire and Emergency New Zealand, launched the tool in Mount Maunganui this morning.

The tool is part of Fire and Emergency's Summer Wildfire Prevention Campaign which uses native birds as ambassadors to illustrate the wildlife at stake with wildfires.

"Climate change means that fires present a growing threat to communities here and overseas," Tinetti said.

"As we enter a hot, dry summer, it is important people understand the risks and act accordingly."

"No one wants their property destroyed or their life disrupted by fire, but many of us don't realise just how risky some common activities are," she said.

She said the wildfire season has started earlier this year, referencing the 3500 hectares devastated at Aoraki/Mt Cook as well as the 5000 hectares, 48 buildings, melted water tanks, and destroyed power and water systems at Lake Ōhau.

The new mobile-friendly tool on Fire and Emergency's checkitsalright.nz website makes it easier for people to understand fire danger conditions across the country.

It will also help to make informed decisions about lighting outdoor fires this summer.

Kiwis can check local fire danger, fire season status, and get clear information on whether they need a permit to light a fire or not.

"In New Zealand, 99 per cent of wildfires are started by people, it only takes a spark."

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is pushing for fire risks to be front of mind for anyone thinking of lighting fires or doing activities which could create a spark.